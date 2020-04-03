This is a dish that you can binge on and yet stay healthy. The flavours are mild and the ingredients are minimal. It is easy on the palate and can be served with a hot or cold beverage.

Ingredients 2 chicken breasts

1 tsp thyme, chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

Hudson oil For filling ½ cup boiled quinoa (or cooked brown rice)



2 tbsp bell peppers, finely diced

1 tbsp Hudson canola oil

1 tbsp onion, finely chopped

1 tsp garlic, finely chopped

½ tsp chilli flakes

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Cheddar cheese (as desired) For coating ½ cup roasted makhana, coarsely ground

¼ cup almond flour

1 egg

Salt, pepper & chilli flakes to taste For tartar sauce 2 tbsp mayonnaise

2 tsp olives, chopped

2 tsp pickled onion, chopped

1 tsp gherkin, chopped

1 tsp parsley, chopped

Preparation First prepare the tartar sauce. Add mayonnaise to a bowl and mix in the other ingredients. Adjust the seasoning and put it in the refrigerator till it’s ready to be served. To prepare the filling, heat oil in a wok, add the chopped garlic and onions to it and cook until translucent. Then put in the chopped peppers and sauté till partially cooked. Now add the boiled quinoa or the cooked brown rice and sauté for a few minutes on high flame. Adjust the seasoning and take the wok off the flame. Allow it to come to room temperature. Now take the chicken breast, remove the supreme and clean it properly. Remove any excess fat. Butterfly the chicken with a sharp knife and flatten with a meat hammer. Marinate with salt, pepper and thyme. Once the filling is cool, add the cheese and mix well to bind it. Fill the marinated chicken breast with the prepared filling and close the chicken breast tightly. Put some almond flour and the crushed roasted makhana in two separate plates and whisk an egg in a bowl. Season all three with salt, pepper and chilli flakes. Now coat the prepared chicken breast first with the almond flour, then dip it in the egg mixture and finally coat the chicken evenly with the roasted crushed makhana. Once the coating is done, refrigerate for about 30 minutes, so that the chicken holds the coating well. Now heat oil in a deep pan and fry the stuffed chicken breast on low heat till cooked through and golden brown. Place it on kitchen paper to remove excess oil. Slice the chicken evenly and serve along with tartar sauce.