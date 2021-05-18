I am committed to rediscovering and calling attention to the lost recipes of India. During my research, I have come across numerous unusual dishes, such as Benami Kheer, Garlic Kheer, and desserts made with meat. This rich and royal halwa – which has its roots in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh – was one of my discoveries. A slow-cooked wonder, it is made with pounded lamb, milk, khoya, sugar, and flavoured with spices like saffron and cardamom. Rich with nuts and finished with silver leaf for a regal touch, it melts in the mouth.

Serves 3

Cook Time 1 h 10 m

Ingredients 600 ml milk

200 gm lamb or mutton, boneless and cut into small dices

115 gm khoya, grated

100 gm desi ghee

4 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp assorted nuts, slivered

½ tbsp rose water

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron

2 whole green cardamom For Garnish 1 tbsp assorted nuts, slivered

2 tsp edible, dried rose petals (optional)

1 small sheet of silver leaf (Chandi ka Warq)

Preparation Wash the diced mutton under running water 6 to 8 times to get rid of any blood and dirt. Divide the milk into 3 equal parts. Boil one third in a heavy-bottomed pan, along with the mutton pieces and a whole green cardamom. Drain the meat and repeat this process using another third of the milk. Now pound the meat thoroughly, streaming in the remaining milk little by little, to prepare a smooth paste. Pass the meat paste through a fine sieve into a bowl. Heat desi ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai and tip in the prepared meat paste. Cook it on medium heat until it turns a nice brown. Ensure it doesn’t burn. Add saffron strands, green cardamom powder, sugar and rosewater. Stir in the grated khoya and slivered nuts. You’ll know the dish is ready when ghee oozes out from all the sides. Garnish with silver leaf and slivered nuts, and serve hot.