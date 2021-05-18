I am committed to rediscovering and calling attention to the lost recipes of India. During my research, I have come across numerous unusual dishes, such as Benami Kheer, Garlic Kheer, and desserts made with meat. This rich and royal halwa – which has its roots in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh – was one of my discoveries. A slow-cooked wonder, it is made with pounded lamb, milk, khoya, sugar, and flavoured with spices like saffron and cardamom. Rich with nuts and finished with silver leaf for a regal touch, it melts in the mouth.
Serves
3
-
Cook Time
1h 10m
Ingredients
- 600 ml milk
- 200 gm lamb or mutton, boneless and cut into small dices
- 115 gm khoya, grated
- 100 gm desi ghee
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp assorted nuts, slivered
- ½ tbsp rose water
- ¼ tsp green cardamom powder
- A pinch of saffron
- 2 whole green cardamom
For Garnish
- 1 tbsp assorted nuts, slivered
- 2 tsp edible, dried rose petals (optional)
- 1 small sheet of silver leaf (Chandi ka Warq)
Preparation
- Wash the diced mutton under running water 6 to 8 times to get rid of any blood and dirt.
- Divide the milk into 3 equal parts. Boil one third in a heavy-bottomed pan, along with the mutton pieces and a whole green cardamom.
- Drain the meat and repeat this process using another third of the milk.
- Now pound the meat thoroughly, streaming in the remaining milk little by little, to prepare a smooth paste.
- Pass the meat paste through a fine sieve into a bowl.
- Heat desi ghee in a heavy-bottomed kadhai and tip in the prepared meat paste.
- Cook it on medium heat until it turns a nice brown. Ensure it doesn’t burn.
- Add saffron strands, green cardamom powder, sugar and rosewater.
- Stir in the grated khoya and slivered nuts. You’ll know the dish is ready when ghee oozes out from all the sides.
- Garnish with silver leaf and slivered nuts, and serve hot.