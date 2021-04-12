Kheere Ki Kachori is extremely popular among Sheherwali Jains, a community of merchants who migrated from Rajasthan to Bengal and took the recipe with them. My version of it, though, comes from a cousin in Bikaner. It is best paired with garlic or coriander chutney.
Ingredients
For Kachoris
- 750 gm cucumber
- 500 gm refined flour
- 250 gm hung curd
- 100 gm semolina
- 100 gm ghee
- 10 gm roasted cumin powder
- 5 gm salt
- 2 gm black pepper powder (coarsely ground)
- 2 gm red chilli powder
- 2 gm black salt
- 1 gm cinnamon powder
- 500 ml refined oil
- 5-6 fresh green chillies
Preparation
For Cucumber Mixture
- Grate the cucumber, tie in a muslin cloth, and squeeze out the excess water.
- In a bowl, mix hung curd, roasted cumin powder, black pepper, red chilli powder, cinnamon powder, black salt and finely chopped fresh green chilies with the cucumber. Keep aside.
For The Dough
- Mix refined flour with the semolina.
- Add salt and ghee to the flour. Knead into tight dough.
- Divide the dough into small balls, or pedas, and allow them to rest for some time.
For The Kachoris
- With a rolling pin, flatten out the dough balls into small round discs of the same size.
- Place a small amount of the mixture at the center of one disc, and place a second disc on it. Seal the edges. Repeat for the rest.
- Deep fry the kachoris in a fryer or a kadhai, in refined oil.
Ingredients
For Garlic Chutney
- 250 gm garlic
- 200 gm mustard oil
- 150 gm whole red chilli
- 10 gm Kashmiri chilli powder
- 5 gm coriander powder
- 5 gm amchur powder
- 2 gm turmeric powder
- 2 gm Kachri powder
- 2 gm black salt
- Salt to taste
- Lemon juice to taste
Preparation
For Garlic Chutney
- Grind garlic and red chillies together to make a smooth paste.
- Heat mustard oil in a pan.
- Add garlic-chilli paste and cook it on slow flame for 10 minutes.
- Now stir in all the spices and continue cooking the chutney until it releases oil.
- Adjust the sourness with fresh lemon juice, if necessary.