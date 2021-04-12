Kheere Ki Kachori is extremely popular among Sheherwali Jains, a community of merchants who migrated from Rajasthan to Bengal and took the recipe with them. My version of it, though, comes from a cousin in Bikaner. It is best paired with garlic or coriander chutney.

Ingredients For Kachoris 750 gm cucumber

500 gm refined flour

250 gm hung curd

100 gm semolina

100 gm ghee

10 gm roasted cumin powder

5 gm salt

2 gm black pepper powder (coarsely ground)

2 gm red chilli powder

2 gm black salt

1 gm cinnamon powder

500 ml refined oil

5-6 fresh green chillies

Preparation For Cucumber Mixture Grate the cucumber, tie in a muslin cloth, and squeeze out the excess water. In a bowl, mix hung curd, roasted cumin powder, black pepper, red chilli powder, cinnamon powder, black salt and finely chopped fresh green chilies with the cucumber. Keep aside. For The Dough Mix refined flour with the semolina. Add salt and ghee to the flour. Knead into tight dough. Divide the dough into small balls, or pedas, and allow them to rest for some time. For The Kachoris With a rolling pin, flatten out the dough balls into small round discs of the same size. Place a small amount of the mixture at the center of one disc, and place a second disc on it. Seal the edges. Repeat for the rest. Deep fry the kachoris in a fryer or a kadhai, in refined oil.

Ingredients For Garlic Chutney 250 gm garlic

200 gm mustard oil

150 gm whole red chilli

10 gm Kashmiri chilli powder

5 gm coriander powder

5 gm amchur powder

2 gm turmeric powder

2 gm Kachri powder

2 gm black salt

Salt to taste

Lemon juice to taste

Preparation For Garlic Chutney Grind garlic and red chillies together to make a smooth paste. Heat mustard oil in a pan. Add garlic-chilli paste and cook it on slow flame for 10 minutes. Now stir in all the spices and continue cooking the chutney until it releases oil. Adjust the sourness with fresh lemon juice, if necessary.