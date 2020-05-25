Kumror Chokka is a common dish in any Bengali household. But in my family, it is an absolute favourite. I grew up eating this curry made with chickpeas, potatoes, sweet pumpkins and basic spices. It is dry(ish) and flavourful. To get the best results, use ripe red pumpkins and pair the curry with luchi or parota.

Serves 5

Cook Time 35 m

Ingredients 500 gm red pumpkin (Kumro)

90 gm black chickpeas

¼ cup mustard oil

2 medium-sized potatoes

2 green chillies, halved

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp sugar (adjust as per your taste)

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste For Tempering 2 bay leaves

1 whole dry red chilli, halved

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp asafoetida

Preparation Soak the chickpeas overnight or for 6 to 7 hours in enough water. Drain and wash the chickpeas twice or thrice under running water. Pressure-cook with water and ½ tsp salt for 8-10 whistles. After the pressure releases, drain and keep aside. Peel and cut the potatoes and pumpkin into cubes. Wash and keep aside. Heat oil in a deep frying pan and temper it with ingredients mentioned under ‘For Tempering’. One by one, stir in the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, ginger paste and salt. Mix well and sauté over medium heat for less than a minute. Toss in the pumpkin, potatoes, boiled chickpeas and green chillies. Give it a good mix and cook, uncovered, over medium heat for 5 minutes. Keep stirring from time to time. Pour in ¾ cup water, give it a good stir and cook with a cover on, until the vegetables are done. Stir the curry twice or thrice during this time. Finally add sugar, ghee and garam masala powder. Mix gently and continue cooking uncovered for another 2-3 minutes. Kumror Chokka is ready. Serve hot with luchi, parota or roti. It also goes well as a side with dal and rice.