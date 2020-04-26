There are a hundred ways of making pasta and if you have the time, it can be surprisingly easy. You just need to follow the guidelines, like in this recipe, which makes you think about zero-waste processes. This pasta utilises kitchen waste – carrot leaves – that we generally toss at the end of cooking. If you like, carrot greens can be substituted with other leafy greens – beetroot, amaranth, spinach, coriander – you have on hand. When rolling out pasta, it is helpful to keep in mind that they are somewhat delicate. Take care when cutting the dough and boil pasta in plenty of salty water.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    15m

    Plus time for dough to set

Preparation

  • 125 gm maida
  • 20 ml water
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 egg
  • Carrot leaves, finely chopped

Preparation

  1. Mix olive oil and the egg together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined.
  2. In a separate bowl, mix maida and salt, ensuring no lumps are left in the flour.
  3. Slowly add flour into the olive oil-and-egg mixture, and knead until dough begins to form.
  4. Like while making roti dough, slowly add 20 ml water while kneading to bind the ingredients together.
  5. Let dough rest in the refrigerator for at least 4-5 hours (ideally overnight).
  6. On a generously floured surface, roll dough out into a large square of uniform ¼-inch thickness. Cut into desired shape with a long, sharp knife.
  7. Allow cut pasta to dry for at least an hour.
  8. Fill a pot with water, add oil and salt, and place it on a flame. Bring to rolling boil and add the pasta.
  9. Boil for 4-5 minutes and strain using a colander.
  10. Combine with pesto and freshly blanched veggies for an indulgent and healthy homemade pasta.
Vanshika Bhatia

For Chef Vanshika Bhatia, food is much more than cuisines; it is a prism through which to view the world and her place in it. Trained in Culinary Arts at Le Cordon Bleu London, she began her professional journey at age 19, interning at Mumbai’s Mezzo Mezzo. Since then, she has had stints at some of the most prestigious restaurants, including at Copenhagen’s NOMA under Michelin-starred chef Rene Redzepi. At Vikas Khanna’s Junoon in Dubai, she rose through the ranks and at age 23, became the third-in-command in its kitchen. In Bangkok, she developed recipes with Gaggan Anand at one of Asia’s best-rated restaurants, two Michelin-starred Gaggan. In 2019, Chef Vanshika, together with India’s top beverage consultant Nitin Tiwari, opened Together@12th atop the twelfth floor of Gurgaon’s Le Meridien Hotel.

