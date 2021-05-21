I picked up this Prawn Phad Thai recipe during my travels through southwest Thailand. I went there solely to explore the flavours of the provinces. Being a hardcore restaurant chef, I know that Phad Thai can either be the most sought-after dish or a dish that confuses the customer with its flavour profile steeped in contrasts. So we tend to tweak it to suit the local palate. But this version is from a local and exactly what it tastes like in that region.

Serves 4

Cook Time 40 m

Ingredients For The Sauce ¼ cup palm sugar

¼ cup prawn water (head and shell boiled in cold water, just like stock)

3 tbsp tamarind pulp

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 stalk lemon grass, bashed For Noodle Stir Fry 200 gm rice noodles

80 gm tofu, diced and lightly fried

10 to 12 medium sized prawns

4 spring onions, cut diagonally in ½-inch segments

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 shallot, finely sliced

1 egg

1 bird’s eye chilli, finely chopped

½ cup moong sprouts

½ cup finely shredded carrots

¼ cup roasted peanuts

¼ cup coriander leaves, picked

Lime wedges

Oil

Preparation For Sauce Heat a small pan on medium or low flame and add in the tamarind pulp, prawn water, palm sugar, fish sauce, garlic and bashed lemon grass stalk. Cook the sauce till the palm sugar dissolves completely. You could tweak the sweetness and tanginess to bring about the right balance by adding a little more palm sugar or tamarind. Keep the sauce aside. For Noodle Stir Fry Boil the rice noodles on high heat for 2 minutes, drain and refresh by rinsing the noodles with cold water. The noodles should be slightly firm. In a wok or large pan, add 2 teaspoon oil and place on high flame. Toss in the prawns and stir fry until they turn opaque. Remove the prawns and keep aside. In the same pan, pour in 1 teaspoon oil and allow it to smoke. Then, add the sliced shallot and stir fry for a minute. Drop in the garlic and keep stirring to ensure the garlic does not burn. Put in the noodles along with 3 to 4 tablespoon of the sauce prepared in advance and keep stirring until the noodles are nicely coated with the sauce. Move the noodles to one side of the pan, spoon in 1 teaspoon of oil and crack an egg in it. Scramble the egg for about 30 seconds. Toss in three quarters of the carrots and moong sprouts, along with the prawns, tofu, spring onions, chopped bird’s eye chilli. Stir fry the ingredients together for another minute. Add a couple of tablespoons of the sauce while stir frying the vegetables. Finally, pull in the noodles and give it all a good toss. Remove from heat and serve hot, garnished with the remaining carrots, sprouts, roasted peanuts, coriander leaves and lime wedges.