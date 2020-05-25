This recipe comes from my grandmother’s tattered recipe book. We are primarily a seafood-eating household but this bowl of lamb and eggs is always licked clean whenever it is made.

Serves 4

Cook Time 1 h 30 m

Ingredients 500 gm lamb/mutton

2 cups coconut milk

½ cup ghee (approximately)

¼ cup yogurt

10 cardamom pods

8 red chillies

6 eggs

6 cloves of garlic

4 small onions

1-inch ginger

1-inch cinnamon

3 tbsp saffron water (1/2 gm saffron + 3 tbsp water)

1 tbsp salt

½ tbsp coriander seeds

½ tsp haldi

¼ tsp shahjeera

A dash of pepper

Preparation First prepare the marinade. In a mixer, puree 1 onion along with the ginger and garlic. Whisk this, haldi and salt into the yogurt. Now marinade the lamb with it. Slice the remaining onions. Heat ghee in a large pressure cooker and sauté the sliced onions until golden brown. Remove from ghee and keep aside. Dry-roast the chillies, cinnamon, shahjeera, coriander seeds and cardamom pods on a tawa. Put the roasted spices and the fried onions in a food processor and grind into a fine powder. In the same ghee that you fried the onions, brown the marinated lamb for about 10 minutes. Tip in the onion spice mix and continue cooking for 15 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk and saffron water. The liquid should just cover the meat. Now pressure-cook the meat on medium heat until it is done. It should take 3-4 whistles. You could thicken the gravy if required by simmering it down after the meat is cooked. Take out the meat in an ovenproof flat dish. Break all the eggs on top of it and sprinkle some salt and pepper. Bake the lamb in a preheated oven at 150 degrees Centigrade with top heat only, until egg whites are set. It should take about 10 minutes. Serve immediately with roti or paratha.