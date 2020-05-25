This recipe comes from my grandmother’s tattered recipe book. We are primarily a seafood-eating household but this bowl of lamb and eggs is always licked clean whenever it is made.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h 30m
Ingredients
- 500 gm lamb/mutton
- 2 cups coconut milk
- ½ cup ghee (approximately)
- ¼ cup yogurt
- 10 cardamom pods
- 8 red chillies
- 6 eggs
- 6 cloves of garlic
- 4 small onions
- 1-inch ginger
- 1-inch cinnamon
- 3 tbsp saffron water (1/2 gm saffron + 3 tbsp water)
- 1 tbsp salt
- ½ tbsp coriander seeds
- ½ tsp haldi
- ¼ tsp shahjeera
- A dash of pepper
Preparation
- First prepare the marinade.
- In a mixer, puree 1 onion along with the ginger and garlic. Whisk this, haldi and salt into the yogurt. Now marinade the lamb with it.
- Slice the remaining onions.
- Heat ghee in a large pressure cooker and sauté the sliced onions until golden brown. Remove from ghee and keep aside.
- Dry-roast the chillies, cinnamon, shahjeera, coriander seeds and cardamom pods on a tawa. Put the roasted spices and the fried onions in a food processor and grind into a fine powder.
- In the same ghee that you fried the onions, brown the marinated lamb for about 10 minutes.
- Tip in the onion spice mix and continue cooking for 15 minutes.
- Pour in the coconut milk and saffron water. The liquid should just cover the meat.
- Now pressure-cook the meat on medium heat until it is done. It should take 3-4 whistles. You could thicken the gravy if required by simmering it down after the meat is cooked.
- Take out the meat in an ovenproof flat dish. Break all the eggs on top of it and sprinkle some salt and pepper.
- Bake the lamb in a preheated oven at 150 degrees Centigrade with top heat only, until egg whites are set. It should take about 10 minutes.
- Serve immediately with roti or paratha.