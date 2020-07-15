When children play French skipping, or elastics, they often chant the rhyme, “England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales/Inside, outside/Puppy dogs’ tails.” Drawing inspiration from each country in the rhyme, I am sharing four egg recipes. This is a typical English breakfast dish and, therefore, represents England. Everyone makes scrambled eggs, but a good scrambled egg is about technique and fresh ingredients.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook Time

    8m

Ingredients

  • 2 very fresh whole eggs
  • 20 gm cold butter
  • 20 gm sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
  • 30 ml chilled milk
  • A few drops of Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt to taste

Preparation

  1. In a cold saucepan, break the eggs and add milk.
  2. Place the pan on gentle heat, stirring constantly. The eggs should start coagulating.
  3. Keep stirring and, when the eggs are close to cooked, add in the cheese and cold butter. Allow the butter to melt into the eggs.
  4. Sprinkle in salt and Worcestershire sauce at the end.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

