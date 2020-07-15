When children play French skipping, or elastics, they often chant the rhyme, “England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales/Inside, outside/Puppy dogs’ tails.” Drawing inspiration from each country in the rhyme, I am sharing four egg recipes. This is a typical English breakfast dish and, therefore, represents England. Everyone makes scrambled eggs, but a good scrambled egg is about technique and fresh ingredients.
Serves
1
-
Cook Time
8m
Ingredients
- 2 very fresh whole eggs
- 20 gm cold butter
- 20 gm sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
- 30 ml chilled milk
- A few drops of Worcestershire sauce
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- In a cold saucepan, break the eggs and add milk.
- Place the pan on gentle heat, stirring constantly. The eggs should start coagulating.
- Keep stirring and, when the eggs are close to cooked, add in the cheese and cold butter. Allow the butter to melt into the eggs.
- Sprinkle in salt and Worcestershire sauce at the end.