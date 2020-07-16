A traditional Scotch egg is a boiled egg blanketed in sausage meat, rolled in breadcrumbs and then deep fried. I prefer to use pork mince but you can opt for chicken, if you like. In place of the sausages, you can use ham or bacon that is not too fatty. Enjoy with a spiced mayo, gherkins and other pickles or a salad.

Serves 4

Cook Time 10 m Plus 30 mins to prep

Ingredients 300 gm minced meat

100 gm breadcrumbs

100 gm flour

5 gm mixed herbs (parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme)

6 eggs

2 good sausages, ground in with meat

Salt

Oil for frying

Preparation Boil a pan of water, lower four eggs into it, and turn down the heat. Simmer for 7 minutes exactly. Remove the eggs and dunk in a bowl of ice water. Let them cool completely. Once cool, peel and set aside. Mix the ham/minced sausage meat in a bowl with salt and herbs. Divide into four balls, place each between two sheets of cling film, and roll out with a rolling pin. Each flattened ball should be at least twice the size of an egg. Pull off the top layer of the film and place the egg on the meat. With the help of the other film, wrap the meat over the egg. Beat the remaining two eggs in a deep plate. Place the flour and breadcrumbs in separate plates and line up all three. Coat the egg-filled meatballs in flour, followed by egg and breadcrumbs. Fry in oil at 160°C for about 6-8 minutes till outside browns.