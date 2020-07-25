This prawn recipe simple and straightforward and yet it is a rainbow of flavours: it is mildly sweet and spicy and has a touch of tang. Eat it with plain dal and rice or on top of Khichdi Risotto.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
20m
Plus 15 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 500 gm prawns, deshelled and deveined
- 200 gm onions, chopped
- 50 gm tomatoes, chopped
- 50 gm oil
- 20 gm fresh coriander, chopped
- 20 gm tamarind paste
- 20 gm chilli
- 20 gm sugar
- 10 gm garlic
- 10 gm ginger
- 10 gm coriander powder
- 5 gm turmeric
- 5 gm chilli powder
- 200 ml water
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- With a mortar and pestle, make a paste of the ginger, garlic and chilli.
- Add oil to a large pan and saute the onions until light brown. Spoon in the paste and continue sauteing till the onions brown further.
- Toss in the tomato and tamarind and cook for a few minutes.
- Follow up with sugar, turmeric, chilli powder and coriander powder.
- Pour in water and simmer for around 10 minutes to cook everything uniformly.
- Taste and add sugar to balance the sourness of tamarind. Season with salt.
- Add prawns and cook gently till the oil separates. Do not overcook.