This prawn recipe simple and straightforward and yet it is a rainbow of flavours: it is mildly sweet and spicy and has a touch of tang. Eat it with plain dal and rice or on top of Khichdi Risotto.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    20m

    Plus 15 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 500 gm prawns, deshelled and deveined
  • 200 gm onions, chopped
  • 50 gm tomatoes, chopped
  • 50 gm oil
  • 20 gm fresh coriander, chopped
  • 20 gm tamarind paste
  • 20 gm chilli
  • 20 gm sugar
  • 10 gm garlic
  • 10 gm ginger
  • 10 gm coriander powder
  • 5 gm turmeric
  • 5 gm chilli powder
  • 200 ml water
  • Salt to taste 

Preparation

  1. With a mortar and pestle, make a paste of the ginger, garlic and chilli.
  2. Add oil to a large pan and saute the onions until light brown. Spoon in the paste and continue sauteing till the onions brown further.
  3. Toss in the tomato and tamarind and cook for a few minutes.
  4. Follow up with sugar, turmeric, chilli powder and coriander powder.
  5. Pour in water and simmer for around 10 minutes to cook everything uniformly.
  6. Taste and add sugar to balance the sourness of tamarind. Season with salt.
  7. Add prawns and cook gently till the oil separates. Do not overcook.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

See more