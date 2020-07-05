I love having soup when it’s raining and the weather is cool. And one year-round vegetable I make it with is pumpkin. You simply roast and puree the pumpkin and add a hint of curry powder for a twist. The result is scrumptious.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook Time

    1h 30m

    Plus 20 mins to prep

Ingredients

  • 1 kg pumpkin
  • 200 gm onions
  • 30 gm garlic
  • 20 gm Madras curry powder
  • 1 lt water or vegetable stock
  • 100 ml cream
  • 50 ml olive oil
  • A few pumpkin seeds
  • Salt and pepper

Preparation

  1. Peel the pumpkin and cut into large chunks.
  2. Drizzle some olive oil and salt, and roast in the oven (180°C) for 45 minutes to an hour, until soft.
  3. In a large stockpot, add remaining oil, garlic (bruised) and onions, and cook. Do not brown the vegetables.
  4. Drop in roasted pumpkin and curry powder, followed by stock.
  5. Simmer for 20-30 minutes and then blend with a stick blender.
  6. Allow to simmer and cook for another 10 minutes. Add cream, and season with salt and pepper.
  7. Serve with pumpkin seeds.
Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel

Viraf Patel, one of India’s most exciting young chefs, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for July. His culinary adventures, which began fairly early in life, have taken him from Zur Rossweid in Zurich to some of the finest dining establishments in India. Over a career spanning 20 years, he has worked at, or consulted with, Indigo, The Table, The Tasting Room, Salt Water Grill, among other places. He was the Chef-Partner at Café Zoe, before joining Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mumbai as the Executive Chef. His food philosophy is rooted in his belief in truly honest cooking. With a deep knowledge of ingredients and applications, he works to make recipes relevant to our age.

See more