I love having soup when it’s raining and the weather is cool. And one year-round vegetable I make it with is pumpkin. You simply roast and puree the pumpkin and add a hint of curry powder for a twist. The result is scrumptious.
Serves
4
-
Cook Time
1h 30m
Plus 20 mins to prep
Ingredients
- 1 kg pumpkin
- 200 gm onions
- 30 gm garlic
- 20 gm Madras curry powder
- 1 lt water or vegetable stock
- 100 ml cream
- 50 ml olive oil
- A few pumpkin seeds
- Salt and pepper
Preparation
- Peel the pumpkin and cut into large chunks.
- Drizzle some olive oil and salt, and roast in the oven (180°C) for 45 minutes to an hour, until soft.
- In a large stockpot, add remaining oil, garlic (bruised) and onions, and cook. Do not brown the vegetables.
- Drop in roasted pumpkin and curry powder, followed by stock.
- Simmer for 20-30 minutes and then blend with a stick blender.
- Allow to simmer and cook for another 10 minutes. Add cream, and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with pumpkin seeds.