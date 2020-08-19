For truly amazing hummus, soak dried chickpeas overnight and cook them the following day. The result has a silkier texture than hummus made with canned chickpeas. If you use a dark brown, deeply roasted tahini, your hummus may need extra lemon juice. The converse is true if you use a pale, more delicate tahini.
Serves
9
-
Cook Time
25m
Plus overnight marination for chickpeas
Ingredients
- 1.5 cups dried chickpeas, soaked overnight, drained and boiled until tender
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/3 cup tahini
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2.5 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp toasted cumin seed powder (bhuna jeera)
- 1/4 tsp Aleppo pepper (optional)
- 1/4 tsp freshly cracked peppercorns
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2 lemon, cut into wedges for serving
- Juice of 1.5 lemons
- Ground sumac for sprinkling (optional)
Preparation
- Heat your broiler to high. Place the garlic on a baking sheet and broil for about 8 to 12 minutes, turning often, until all its sides are browned and the garlic is soft.
- Remove the garlic from the oven, cool, and then peel, coarsely chop and set aside.
- Using a food processor, pulse together the garlic, all but 1 tablespoon of chickpeas, water, olive oil, lemon juice, toasted cumin, (if using) Aleppo pepper, salt and cracked pepper, until it is smooth. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Add the tahini and blend for 2 minutes (if you like fluffy hummus, process for a couple of extra minutes).
- Taste and adjust the salt and lemon juice, if necessary, and serve sprinkled with reserved chickpeas, a pinch of sumac and plenty of pita bread.