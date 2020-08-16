This mango cheesecake is not really a cheesecake, but a chilled dessert that we in India consider a cheesecake. It is light and airy, more mousse than cake, less cheesy and more airy. It does the trick for the Indian summer. It celebrates the mango without overwhelming the tummy with a dense dessert. It has looks and a personality. Make this for your family and friends and you shall make them all happy. If you are chasing a real cheesecake, catch a flight to NYC and take a yellow cab to Junior’s for the real slice.

Serves 6

Cook Time 40 m Plus 4-6 hours to chill the cake

Ingredients For Biscuit Base 1 packet digestive biscuits

30 gm salted butter For Filling 100 gm mango pulp

100 gm cream cheese

100 gm whipped cream

50 gm white chocolate

40 gm powdered sugar

Preparation Blitz the biscuit into fine crumbs in a food processor. Add butter and blitz until combined. Pour into prepared cake pan and press down firmly. Place in a preheated oven at 180°C for 7-8 mins. In a mixing bowl, mix the powdered sugar and cream cheese until there are no lumps. Spoon in the mango pulp. Melt white chocolate and add to the above mixture Whip cream till medium-stiff peaks form, fold it in the above mixture. Pour the mix into the prepared cake pan and chill for 4-6 hours. Garnish with fresh mangoes.