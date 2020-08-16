This mango cheesecake is not really a cheesecake, but a chilled dessert that we in India consider a cheesecake. It is light and airy, more mousse than cake, less cheesy and more airy. It does the trick for the Indian summer. It celebrates the mango without overwhelming the tummy with a dense dessert. It has looks and a personality. Make this for your family and friends and you shall make them all happy. If you are chasing a real cheesecake, catch a flight to NYC and take a yellow cab to Junior’s for the real slice.

  • Serves

    6

  • Cook Time

    40m

    Plus 4-6 hours to chill the cake

Ingredients

For Biscuit Base

  • 1 packet digestive biscuits
  • 30 gm salted butter 

For Filling

  • 100 gm mango pulp
  • 100 gm cream cheese
  • 100 gm whipped cream
  • 50 gm white chocolate
  • 40 gm powdered sugar

Preparation

  1. Blitz the biscuit into fine crumbs in a food processor. Add butter and blitz until combined.
  2. Pour into prepared cake pan and press down firmly.
  3. Place in a preheated oven at 180°C for 7-8 mins.
  4. In a mixing bowl, mix the powdered sugar and cream cheese until there are no lumps. Spoon in the mango pulp.
  5. Melt white chocolate and add to the above mixture
  6. Whip cream till medium-stiff peaks form, fold it in the above mixture.
  7. Pour the mix into the prepared cake pan and chill for 4-6 hours.
  8. Garnish with fresh mangoes.
Suvir Saran

Suvir Saran

Suvir Saran, the Chef-Owner of The House of Celeste in Gurgaon, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for August. A legend in New York’s food circles, Chef Suvir garnered a Michelin star at Devi, a first for Indian cuisine restaurants in North America. He is the chairman of Asian Culinary Studies for the Culinary Institute of America and has written three cookbooks: ‘Indian Home Cooking: A Fresh Introduction to Indian Food’, ‘American Masala: 125 New Classics from My Home Kitchen’ and ‘Masala Farm: Stories and Recipes from an Uncommon Life in the Country’. His fourth book, ‘Instamatic: A Chef’s Deeper More Thoughful Look into Today’s Instaworld’, released earlier this year. Chef Saran’s approachable style helped demystify Indian cuisine in the US and ultimately formed American Masala, his culinary philosophy that celebrates the best of Indian and American cooking.

