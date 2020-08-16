This mango cheesecake is not really a cheesecake, but a chilled dessert that we in India consider a cheesecake. It is light and airy, more mousse than cake, less cheesy and more airy. It does the trick for the Indian summer. It celebrates the mango without overwhelming the tummy with a dense dessert. It has looks and a personality. Make this for your family and friends and you shall make them all happy. If you are chasing a real cheesecake, catch a flight to NYC and take a yellow cab to Junior’s for the real slice.
Serves
6
-
Cook Time
40m
Plus 4-6 hours to chill the cake
Ingredients
For Biscuit Base
- 1 packet digestive biscuits
- 30 gm salted butter
For Filling
- 100 gm mango pulp
- 100 gm cream cheese
- 100 gm whipped cream
- 50 gm white chocolate
- 40 gm powdered sugar
Preparation
- Blitz the biscuit into fine crumbs in a food processor. Add butter and blitz until combined.
- Pour into prepared cake pan and press down firmly.
- Place in a preheated oven at 180°C for 7-8 mins.
- In a mixing bowl, mix the powdered sugar and cream cheese until there are no lumps. Spoon in the mango pulp.
- Melt white chocolate and add to the above mixture
- Whip cream till medium-stiff peaks form, fold it in the above mixture.
- Pour the mix into the prepared cake pan and chill for 4-6 hours.
- Garnish with fresh mangoes.