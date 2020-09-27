Vazhappoo Cutlet is a deep-fried snack prepared that uses vazhappoo, or banana flower, and cooked potato as base ingredients. It is extremely popular among the Syrian Christian community and is a staple at most functions during Lent.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook Time

    50m

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups chopped vazhapoo (banana flower)
  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs
  • 2 tbsp onion, chopped
  • 2 tbsp refined flour
  • 1 tbsp ginger, chopped
  • 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
  • 1 tbsp green chilli, chopped
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 1 tsp pepper powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 strip curry leaves
  • 1 medium-sized potato
  • Salt to taste
  • Oil to fry

Preparation

  1. Before cooking, the banana blossoms need to be cleaned thoroughly. Your hands may get stained while doing this – the florets ooze a black sap – so make sure to apply oil to the hands.
  2. The process is delicate. Follow this video if you have not done it before.
  3. Once clean, boil the banana flowers in water for 10 minutes. Strain and keep aside.
  4. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add ginger, garlic, onion, green chilli and curry leaves. Sauté well.
  5. To the pan add turmeric powder and boiled banana flower, and sauté well till the mixture dries up.
  6. Mix in pepper powder, garam masala and salt.
  7. Boil the potato in a pressure cooker for 3 whistles, so that it is evenly cooked. Mash it well and combine with the boiled banana flower mixture.
  8. Shape into small cutlets.
  9. Make a thin batter with the refined flour.
  10. First dip the cutlets in this flour batter to coat lightly, and then coat in bread crumbs.
  11. Heat oil in a pan.
  12. Shallow fry on both sides until golden brown. Drain on tissue paper to remove excess oil.
  13. Serve hot.
Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for September. His culinary career, which began with the Taj Group of Hotels, has taken him to several countries, where he has learnt many cuisines. After 25 years in the F&B industry, he decided to closely explore the cuisine of his home state, Kerala. For three years, he travelled through the state, researching its food, and working with 265 housewives and 70 toddy shops, some of whom are now part of the restaurant’s kitchen. He has won several accolades in his career, including being adjudged the Chef of the Year at the Times Food Awards, Chennai, in 2018.

