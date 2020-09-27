Vazhappoo Cutlet is a deep-fried snack prepared that uses vazhappoo, or banana flower, and cooked potato as base ingredients. It is extremely popular among the Syrian Christian community and is a staple at most functions during Lent.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
50m
Ingredients
- 1.5 cups chopped vazhapoo (banana flower)
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 2 tbsp onion, chopped
- 2 tbsp refined flour
- 1 tbsp ginger, chopped
- 1 tbsp garlic, chopped
- 1 tbsp green chilli, chopped
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tsp pepper powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 strip curry leaves
- 1 medium-sized potato
- Salt to taste
- Oil to fry
Preparation
- Before cooking, the banana blossoms need to be cleaned thoroughly. Your hands may get stained while doing this – the florets ooze a black sap – so make sure to apply oil to the hands.
- The process is delicate. Follow this video if you have not done it before.
- Once clean, boil the banana flowers in water for 10 minutes. Strain and keep aside.
- Heat coconut oil in a pan and add ginger, garlic, onion, green chilli and curry leaves. Sauté well.
- To the pan add turmeric powder and boiled banana flower, and sauté well till the mixture dries up.
- Mix in pepper powder, garam masala and salt.
- Boil the potato in a pressure cooker for 3 whistles, so that it is evenly cooked. Mash it well and combine with the boiled banana flower mixture.
- Shape into small cutlets.
- Make a thin batter with the refined flour.
- First dip the cutlets in this flour batter to coat lightly, and then coat in bread crumbs.
- Heat oil in a pan.
- Shallow fry on both sides until golden brown. Drain on tissue paper to remove excess oil.
- Serve hot.