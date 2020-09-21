A fermented rice porridge that has long been the working man’s favourite, Pazhan Kanji is deeply embedded in the culinary landscape of Kerala. Known for its simplicity and nutritional value, it comes with an assortment of sides that make each mouthful different. What gives it the slightest burst of heat are Kandhari or bird’s eye chillies.
Serves
1
-
Cook Time
10m
Plus overnight fermentation
Ingredients
- 1 cup leftover boiled rice
- 2 cups water
- 2 tbsp curd
- 5 bird’s eye chillies
- 2 shallots
- Sea salt to taste
Preparation
- Soak the leftover boiled rice in water, cover and leave aside for overnight fermentation.
- The next morning, crunch shallots and bird’s eye chillies, and add to the rice gruel, along with the beaten curd.
- Season with sea salt.
- Serve with pickles or chutney. Eat cold for breakfast or lunch.