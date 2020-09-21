A fermented rice porridge that has long been the working man’s favourite, Pazhan Kanji is deeply embedded in the culinary landscape of Kerala. Known for its simplicity and nutritional value, it comes with an assortment of sides that make each mouthful different. What gives it the slightest burst of heat are Kandhari or bird’s eye chillies.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook Time

    10m

    Plus overnight fermentation

Ingredients

  • 1 cup leftover boiled rice
  • 2 cups water
  • 2 tbsp curd
  • 5 bird’s eye chillies
  • 2 shallots
  • Sea salt to taste

Preparation

  1. Soak the leftover boiled rice in water, cover and leave aside for overnight fermentation.
  2. The next morning, crunch shallots and bird’s eye chillies, and add to the rice gruel, along with the beaten curd.
  3. Season with sea salt.
  4. Serve with pickles or chutney. Eat cold for breakfast or lunch.
Regi Mathew

Regi Mathew, co-owner and culinary director of Kappa Chakka Kandhari in Chennai and Bengaluru, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for September. His culinary career, which began with the Taj Group of Hotels, has taken him to several countries, where he has learnt many cuisines. After 25 years in the F&B industry, he decided to closely explore the cuisine of his home state, Kerala. For three years, he travelled through the state, researching its food, and working with 265 housewives and 70 toddy shops, some of whom are now part of the restaurant’s kitchen. He has won several accolades in his career, including being adjudged the Chef of the Year at the Times Food Awards, Chennai, in 2018.

