Prawn Roast is a speciality of the toddy shops in central Travancore, where it is served as “touchings” or short eats. It can also be found in the homes of Kuttanad, the rice bowl of Kerala, where it is eaten with appam, idiyappam or puttu. You can serve it with Malabar porotta or chapati, if you prefer. The spiciness of chillies, the sweetness of onions and the sourness of Kodampuli combine beautifully with prawns to create a delectable dish.

Serves 2

Cook Time 45 m

Ingredients 10 medium-sized prawns, deveined

2 tbsp coconut milk

2 tbsp coconut oil

1.5 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tbsp shredded ginger

1 tbsp chopped garlic

½ tsp pepper powder

½ tsp mustard seed

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp coriander powder

1.5 cups onions, sliced

4 green chillies, slit lengthways

2 Kodampuli, soaked in 50 ml hot water for 25 mins

1 tomato, sliced

1 strip curry leaves

Salt to taste

Preparation Heat coconut oil in a pan and fry the mustard seeds until they crackle.

Toss in the garlic, ginger, green chillies, onion and curry leaves. Sauté for 10 minutes.

When the onion turns slightly brown, add turmeric powder, coriander powder, chilli powder and continue sauteing.

Next add the tomato slices and sauté well.

Sprinkle 1/2 tsp pepper powder.

Pour in kodampuli water. Add salt and check the seasoning

Drop in the prawns and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Finally, add coconut milk and cook for 5 minutes. Make sure the prawns are coated with onion masala. Serve hot.