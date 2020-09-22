This Brinjal Theeyal has its origins in central Travancore and takes me back to my mother’s kitchen – she would prepare it often. The recipe, like quite a few others in Kerala, involves cooking a garden-fresh vegetable with roasted coconut paste and tamarind. The sharpness of chillies, the creaminess of coconuts and the tang of tamarind form the perfect base for the vegetable. Pair the Theeyal with rice for a perfect meal.

Serves 2

Cook Time 1 h

Ingredients 2 cups green brinjal, cut into long strips

2 cups water

½ cup sliced shallots

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp chilli powder

¼ tsp turmeric powder

4 green chillies

4 dry red chillies

2 strips curry leaves

1 lemon-sized ball of tamarind

Salt to taste For Masala 1 cup grated coconut

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp fennel

5 dry red chillies

Preparation Soak tamarind in 1 cup of water for 15 minutes. Strain the pulp and keep aside. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan. Add the masala ingredients – grated coconut, coriander seeds, red chillies and fennel – and fry on medium heat for around 15 minutes, until they turn dark brown. Let cool and then grind to a fine paste. Meanwhile, heat remaining oil in a pan. Toss in mustard seeds and when they splutter, add dry red chillies and curry leaves. Next, add shallots along with green chillies and sauté for around 5 minutes. Finally, put in the tamarind juice, turmeric powder, green brinjal and 1 cup water. Add salt to taste and let it boil. Once the brinjals are done, add the ground coconut paste and cook for 5 minutes. Your Green Brinjal Theeyal is ready to be served with rice.