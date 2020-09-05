Elephant foot yam, or chena, is an extensively used tuber in Kerala. You will find it in vegetarian dishes like aviyal and koottu curry, and you will also find it turned into chips. Parboiled and fried in coconut oil, it makes for a delicious and crunchy treat.
Serves
2
-
Cook Time
50m
Ingredients
- 2 cups yam, clean and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 3 cups water
- 2 cups coconut oil
- 3/4 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2 tsp chilli powder
- 1/2 tsp coriander powder
- 1/6 tsp asafoetida powder
- 15 garlic cloves with skin, crushed
- 2 sprigs curry leaves
- Salt to taste
Preparation
- Heat water in a vessel, add 1/2 tsp turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt and yam cubes. Boil for 15 minutes.
- Drain off the water. Sprinkle a pinch of salt, asafoetida, 1/4 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp of chilli powder, crushed garlic and curry leaves onto the yam and mix.
- Shallow fry in coconut oil and transfer onto absorbent paper.
- Serve hot as a snack or as an accompaniment with rice.