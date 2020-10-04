The Red Snapper Poke is our riff on a cold fresh curry. We started with raw fish and asked ourselves, “What else goes into a curry?” The answer was ingredients like coconut milk, raw mango. So we took these elements, made a cold broth, dressed the raw fish with it, put on some tender coconut malai and served it all in the coconut itself. We then asked, “What do you eat with fish curry”, and the answer was rice. So we threw puffed rice on top. When you eat it, you get the texture of the raw fish, the crunch of the rice and the creamy, fatty broth. The poke was on the opening menu of O Pedro and became an instant icon. Everyone wanted to eat it and write about it.

Serves 4

Cook Time 30 m

Ingredients For Broth 1 cup coconut milk

½ cup chopped raw mango, peeled

3 tbsp chopped onion

2 tbsp cilantro stems

1 garlic clove

1 Thai red chilli

Salt to taste

Lime juice to taste To Assemble 150 gm raw red snapper, cut into cubes

4 tbsp tender coconut malai, chopped

2 tbsp chopped red onions

1 tbsp chopped cilantro stems

¼ cup puffed rice

Preparation For Broth Combine all ingredients in a blender till smooth. Season and strain. Chill in the refrigerator. To Serve In a bowl, place the fish and pour in coconut broth. Stir and let stand for 10 minutes in the refrigerator. Fold in the malai, onion and cilantro stems. Transfer to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with puffed rice just before serving.