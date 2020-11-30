Makes one 7-inch loaf
-
Ingredients
For Date Jam
- 100 gm seedless dates
- 30 ml water
For The Cake
- 200 gm flour
- 200 gm yogurt
- 100 gm castor sugar
- 100 gm butter
- 100 gm walnuts
- 75 gm date jam
- 5 gm baking powder
- 2.5 gm baking soda
- 20 ml milk
Preparation
For Date Jam
- Grind dates in a blender for 7 to 8 minutes, adding a teaspoon of water at a time. You want it to be of spreadable consistency.
- Spoon into an airtight container, and store in the fridge. It will keep for up to 3 days.
For The Cake
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease a loaf tin with butter.
- Whisk together butter and castor sugar in a medium-sized bowl for 2 to 3 minutes, until soft and fluffy.
- Add 75 gm date jam and combine well. Now, pour in the milk and give it a good mix.
- In a separate bowl, sift flour, baking powder and baking soda together.
- Fold these dry ingredients into the butter-sugar mixture. Toss in the chopped walnuts and combine to get a smooth batter.
- Pour the batter into the loaf tin and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.
Pooja Dhingra
Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.
