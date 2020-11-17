The caramelised chocolate and cream mixture tends to be quite sweet, so feel free to increase the amount of salt, according to your preference.
Makes 15 balls, of 25 gm each
-
Cook Time
1h 30m
Ingredients
- 200 gm white chocolate, chopped
- 75 gm fresh cream
- 5 gm sea salt
For Coating
- 100 gm white chocolate, melted
Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 160°C.
- Place the chopped white chocolate on a baking tray and put it in the oven to allow the chocolate to caramelise. This should take roughly 20 minutes.
- Set a timer and every 4 minutes, carefully take the tray out of the oven. Use a spatula to mix the chocolate on the tray to prevent it from burning. Place the tray back in the oven. You will do this 5 times.
- By the end of 20 minutes, the chocolate should be golden brown in colour. Pour it out into a bowl.
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the cream until it is moderately warm, and pour it into the melted chocolate, stirring well to combine. Add in sea salt, to taste.
- Place the mixture in the fridge for 1 hour. When it is thick and of a workable consistency, it is ready.
- Pinch off small portions of the mixture and roll into small balls. Roll each in melted white chocolate and coat evenly. Let any excess chocolate drip off.
- Chill the truffles once again before serving.