The caramelised chocolate and cream mixture tends to be quite sweet, so feel free to increase the amount of salt, according to your preference.

  • Makes 15 balls, of 25 gm each

  • Cook Time

    1h 30m

Ingredients

  • 200 gm white chocolate, chopped
  • 75 gm fresh cream
  • 5 gm sea salt

For Coating

  • 100 gm white chocolate, melted

Preparation

  1. Preheat the oven to 160°C.
  2. Place the chopped white chocolate on a baking tray and put it in the oven to allow the chocolate to caramelise. This should take roughly 20 minutes.
  3. Set a timer and every 4 minutes, carefully take the tray out of the oven. Use a spatula to mix the chocolate on the tray to prevent it from burning. Place the tray back in the oven. You will do this 5 times.
  4. By the end of 20 minutes, the chocolate should be golden brown in colour. Pour it out into a bowl.
  5. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat the cream until it is moderately warm, and pour it into the melted chocolate, stirring well to combine. Add in sea salt, to taste.
  6. Place the mixture in the fridge for 1 hour. When it is thick and of a workable consistency, it is ready.
  7. Pinch off small portions of the mixture and roll into small balls. Roll each in melted white chocolate and coat evenly. Let any excess chocolate drip off.
  8. Chill the truffles once again before serving.
Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

