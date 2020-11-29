Makes 4 small glasses
-
Ingredients
- 200 gm hung curd
- 100 gm mixed berry jam
- 20 gm castor sugar
- 15 ml lemon juice
Preparation
- In a bowl, mix hung curd, lemon juice and sugar. Transfer the mixture into a piping bag.
- In another bowl, take the berry jam. Use a spoon to soften the texture, and transfer into a piping bag.
- In medium-sized glasses, pipe ¾ of the glass with the yogurt mixture. Top with a layer of berry jam.
- Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
Pooja Dhingra
Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.
