There’s a self-imposed ban on these squares for me. Because the first time I made them I ate so many that I had to police myself. Beware!
Makes 10 bars
-
Cook Time
30m
Ingredients
- 75 gm dark chocolate
- 125 gm butter
- 100 gm flour
- 100 gm Nutella
- 100 gm hazelnuts, roasted and chopped
- 75 gm oats
- 50 gm brown sugar
Preparation
- Melt the butter and dark chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave.
- Add brown sugar and continue to mix.
- Fold the oats into the batter.
- Add flour and mix with a spatula until it is incorporated well.
- Toss half the hazelnuts into the batter and mix everything together.
- Pour in a cake tin lined with baking paper and bake it at 180°C for 20 minutes.
- Once baked, let it cool and then demould it.
- Spread Nutella over it and garnish with remaining hazelnuts.