There’s a self-imposed ban on these squares for me. Because the first time I made them I ate so many that I had to police myself. Beware!

  • Makes 10 bars

  • Cook Time

    30m

Ingredients

  • 75 gm dark chocolate
  • 125 gm butter
  • 100 gm flour
  • 100 gm Nutella
  • 100 gm hazelnuts, roasted and chopped
  • 75 gm oats
  • 50 gm brown sugar

Preparation

  1. Melt the butter and dark chocolate over a double boiler or in the microwave.
  2. Add brown sugar and continue to mix.
  3. Fold the oats into the batter.
  4. Add flour and mix with a spatula until it is incorporated well.
  5. Toss half the hazelnuts into the batter and mix everything together.
  6. Pour in a cake tin lined with baking paper and bake it at 180°C for 20 minutes.
  7. Once baked, let it cool and then demould it.
  8. Spread Nutella over it and garnish with remaining hazelnuts.
Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra

Pooja Dhingra, the head chef and founder of Le15 Patisserie, is Scroll Food’s Chef of the Month for November. Armed with a degree in hospitality from Cesar Ritz Colleges, Switzerland, and a Patisserie Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Pooja returned home with the single goal of creating Parisian-style culinary experiences in India. Her success with Le15 Patisserie earned her the sobriquet ‘Macaron Queen of India’. Chef Pooja has been featured in national dailies and is a regular in fashion and lifestyle glossies not just for her abilities in the kitchen, but also as a dynamic businesswoman and inspiration to young women. She was selected by Forbes India for their ‘30 Under 30’ achievers list for 2014 and the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list.

