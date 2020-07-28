Netflix show Indian Matchmaking has been nearly impossible to ignore online. The reality show follows matchmaker Sima Tarparia as she attempts to set up couples, mostly from the Indian diaspora, based on familiar arranged marriage conventions.

The show’s success has inspired plenty of memes as well as criticism about the way it fails to address issues like casteism and colourism. And it has also prompted curiosity about the fates of those who turned up on camera, like Vyasar Ganesan.

The 27-year-old high school counselor from Austin, Texas spoke to Scroll.in about what it was like to be a part of Indian Matchmaking, the complexity of revealing personal details – including his parents’ difficult marriage and the story of his father going to prison – on camera and what he felt about how female participants were treated on the show.

Earlier Sree Sreenivasan, on his daily show, #sreecovid19call, made in collaboration with Scroll.in spoke to Smriti Mundhra, executive producer and Oscar-nominated director of “St. Louis Superman”, and Vyasar Ganesan, along with MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora.