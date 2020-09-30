US President Donald Trump and his opponent in the upcoming election, former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in the first of three presidential debates that a CNN commentator summarised on air right after it was done as a “shit show.” The host, Fox News’ Chris Wallace struggled to control the debate, with Trump constantly interrupting and speaking over Biden, prompting the latter to at one point say “will you just shut up man?” to the president.

Wallace went over a number of key issues – the Covid-19 crisis, climate change, the US economy, Trump’s tax returns and more – but the broader impression was simply of a referee unable to rein in one of the contestants. At several moments over the course of the one and a half hour debate, Wallace had to yell over the US president and request that he stop interrupting. On one of these occasions, in fact, Trump interrupted Wallace just as he was asking the president to stop interrupting.

That moment is a reliable distillation of the evening, though there were important moments, such as Trump refusing to condemn white supremacists – saying “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by”, which sounded more like an order – and Biden attempting to tell the American people that they under this president they are “weaker, sicker, poorer, more divided, and more violent.”

Trump managed to unnerve his opponent by claiming that under Biden the US would have a lot more Covid-19 deaths than the 200,000 thousand it has already seen, and directly attacking his son, Hunter Biden, leveling accusations that he was corrupt.

Biden – who has consistently led in the national polls over the last few months – in turn, used the opportunity to call Trump a liar, a fool, a clown and more. Remember there are two more of these still to go, although the next debate will be between the vice presidential candidates, the incumbent Mike Pence and Kamala Harris on October 7.

Here’s how Twitter saw the debate playing out:



Not since 2004 have two white men run against each other to be president of the United States. They are 74 and 77 years old, respectively. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/fgeT24uaYU — S. Mitra Kalita (@mitrakalita) September 30, 2020

debate drinking game!: continue to drink continuously as you have been doing for the past six months — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) September 29, 2020

Trump clearly has a strategy of interrupting Biden to see if he can stay on message and coherent. It's not a bad strategy. This debate is like two people in a bar at 3am arguing about politics while the bartender is trying to get everyone out. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) September 30, 2020

I know Chris Wallace doesn't want to fact check, but if he could just ask Trump to stop interrupting Biden every three seconds, that'd be great. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 30, 2020

“hard to follow, and like the worst Zoom meeting ever.” -Nancy Cook @politico — Robert Allbritton (@R_Allbritton) September 30, 2020

"Will you shut up, man." - Joe Biden to Donald Trump — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 30, 2020

The election in one second: pic.twitter.com/pCJRXSq3BM — Peter Stevenson (@PeterStevenson) September 30, 2020

From "Mr. President" to "This man" in 712 interruptions,. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 30, 2020

Given how Trump literally can’t seem to stop talking right now - even over Chris Wallace - I’m suddenly struck by the idea that the ultimate non stop talking matchup would be Trump v Arnab Goswami. Who would break first? And how have I never thought of this before? #Debates2020 — Ashish Malhotra (@amalhotra2) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace needs an air horn — John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) September 30, 2020

This is the most concentrated distillation of imperial decay I have ever seen. — Brendan Hogan (@Brendanjh) September 30, 2020

The paradox tonight, & Biden's big problem, is that he wants to demonstrate that Trump is unpresidential. Yet his supporters love precisely that about him. And his opponents know that already. So these debates are a bloody waste of time, forensically. Politically, theatrically — Tunku Varadarajan (@tunkuv) September 30, 2020

Takeaway: Chris Wallace would not be able to stop my kids from fighting — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) September 30, 2020

The dynamic of tonight’s debate:



[Trump interrupts Biden constantly]



Joe: Hey come on man



Trump: Let me talk, Joe.



Joe: ok — Jesse Fernandez (@JesseFernandez) September 30, 2020

LMAOO did Biden just say Inshallah??? IM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/mCdmIddlzs — zaynab ☯︎︎ (@zaynabbashirr) September 30, 2020

The world is watching. I’m embarrassed as an American. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) September 30, 2020

“Proud Boys stand back and stand by” is not a condemnation, it’s an order. — Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) September 30, 2020

It went by fast, but I think Trump's unwillingness to call out white supremacists might be a moment that we remember from this debate. — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace: "Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down..."



Trump: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left." pic.twitter.com/4vrPocKzcu — Axios (@axios) September 30, 2020

Biden says Trump is "Putin's puppy" — Versha Sharma (@versharma) September 30, 2020

Trump is forcing an unwatchable debate, in which he plays the heel so Biden can't get in a full answer, in an election where he's down 10 points. It's an insane strategy. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace: would you like to answer his final question?



Biden: I can’t remember all of his rants



Wallace: I’m having trouble myself — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) September 30, 2020

CHRIS WALLACE, MINUTE 1: Hello, gentlemen. I'm expecting a respectful debate



CHRIS WALLACE, MINUTE 12: Jesus Christ Mr. President, we just need 3 seconds of you not shouting. Just 3 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2020