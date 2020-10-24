“The problem is,” writes Melissa Conley Tyler, “that Biden may not have the political will or wherewithal to reverse the decline in US leadership in Asia.” Conley Tyler argues that a Biden presidency would be heavily absorbed with domestic concerns and may not have the support or werewithal to engage with Asia in a big way.
“We’re seeing the ugliness of virtual Indian political discourse reach over the Atlantic, and it’s turning at least some Indian Americans far to the right,” writes Nitish Pahwa, in a piece looking at the arrival of the ‘IT Cell’ and ‘WhatsApp University’ in the US.
Many Asian members of the LGBTQ community struggle to find the right language to describe themselves and their experiences in their native tongues. Lakshmi Gandhi writes about this struggle, and how some are coping with it.
Why do the characters in A Suitable Boy, now on Netflix, sound so different from Indians who speak English today? Part of the answer is making it more accessible to a British audience. But Ankur Pathak also speak to the show’s dialect coach, Hetal Varia, about how Indian English sounded different in the 1950s.