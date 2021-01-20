Kamala Harris is all set to take over as the first woman Vice-President of the United States. A daughter of Jamaican-Indian immigrant parents, Harris’s election is historic in many aspects. She is not only the first woman to occupy the prestigious office but also the first woman of colour and the first woman of South Asian descent to become the Vice-President of the US.

And, with Biden saying that he expects to be a transitional president, Harris’ term as Vice-President puts her in prime position to eventually run for the top post.

I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

Ahead of President Joe Biden and VP Harris’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for late Wednesday (Indian Standard Time), many people took to Twitter to express the feelings of pride and inspiration that have been instilled in them by Harris’s appointment. Here are some of them.

Having spent most of my life in either Delhi or DC, I can be quite jaded. But then there are the moments that are really striking — seeing a name like "Kamala Devi" on such an announcement is one of them. pic.twitter.com/jd8GGoZRe9 — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) January 20, 2021

Kamala Devi Harris will break barriers when she is inaugurated as vice president of the United States tonight. She will be the first woman — and the first person of African, Jamaican and South Asian ancestry — to occupy that position. https://t.co/5glUU8c92o #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/j5JgOvsHoE — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) January 20, 2021

This biracial girl held by the hand of her Indian immigrant mom is becoming the Vice President of the United States in a few hours. 🔥🔥🔥#Inauguration2021 #KamalaHarris #MadameVicepresident pic.twitter.com/XVLelBCulk — MamásConPoder (@MamasConPoder) January 20, 2021

In a few short hours, @KamalaHarris will make history by becoming the first woman and the first Black and South Asian American to serve as Vice President.



This glass-shattering moment shows all women that we now will have a seat at the table. — Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (@RepMarciaFudge) January 20, 2021

Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris in purple. Signature color of the US woman suffrage movement--from which she as a Black woman would have been marginalized if not excluded by the white women in its leadership. Such a claim by Harris for this historic day. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/18vT5DEwll — Corrine McConnaughy (@cmMcConnaughy) January 20, 2021

NEW—Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who risked his life to draw the Jan. 6 rioters away from the Senate chamber, has been named the Acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms...



...now escorts the Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris at #Inauguration

pic.twitter.com/aG6Z9GsJTH — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 20, 2021

It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today—a woman sworn in to the vice presidency—will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right. pic.twitter.com/1gQOvmNipB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Sotomayor swearing in Harris is a MOMENT for American women of color. We have never seen anything like this. — Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) January 20, 2021

My vada is a deep fried act of resistance joining my South Indian culinary roots to our VP’s.



This tribute traces its origins to the “Vataka” which first appeared in India’s sutra literature back in 500 BC. https://t.co/delnKgDBb4 — Meera Nair 😷 (@MeeraNairNY) January 20, 2021

To the OG KHIVE, thank you for uplifting and supporting Kamala Harris. We went up the rough side of the mountain together, when all odds were against us.



This history is being made today, because we were unburdened by what has been and we knew what could be. pic.twitter.com/3W73YmMDDg — Inaguration Day (@ReginaA1981) January 20, 2021

3 years ago, we marched. Today we witness history as Kamala Harris becomes our nations first woman VP. Thank you, @SenKamalaHarris. Proud to see you as @VP @BidenInaugural @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/wtxiLtNfb0 — RosieTheRivet (@huentelman) January 20, 2021

We made it. Today, history is made. We start a chapter of growth and progress. Today, a leader enters the White House. Kamala Harris, for the people. #KamalaHarris #KHive pic.twitter.com/sdON7z7hXJ — King Ry 👑 (@RyleyRadical) January 20, 2021

@KamalaHarris Rosa sat, so Ruby could walk, so KAMALA could run! Wishing you the greatest success on this your first day as OUR 1st female Vice President. I am overjoyed and so proud to be an All American Girl! You are women's VOICE President! — Susan Lacovara (@poetcoyotesue) January 20, 2021

Let's just sit with this for a moment and what it means.



Tomorrow, Kamala Devi Harris will be the first woman sworn in as vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VuPzo0FfGi — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 19, 2021

@KamalaHarris I spent my childhood being told that women couldn’t be President or Vice President. Thank you for proving them all wrong. I am proud to have you as my Vice President. You give me hope! — Amy Pep (@apeppy) January 20, 2021

#InaugurationDay I have made sure to tell my 16yr old to my 6yr old how AMAZING it is that we have a V.P. in @KamalaHarris who is first Black woman of South Asian descent & daughter of immigrants EVER elected to national office! So yes #MyVPLooksLikeMe & DAMMIT We are PROUD! pic.twitter.com/NBUgq9G8ZV — Corey T Queen (@CQ_MrFahrenheit) January 20, 2021

My daughter couldn’t wait until Inauguration Day to wear her shirt! pic.twitter.com/I8s4r7WtFS — Corey Collington (@MrCCollington78) January 14, 2021

Who's planning on rocking chucks and pearls tomorrow in honor of @KamalaHarris? Wrote about the #chucksandpearls trend and the significance of these signature accessories via my latest for @ForbesWomen. https://t.co/v4Bd1A1c5e — Erin Spencer (@erinspencer93) January 19, 2021

2 hours until Kamala Harris is sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States —



via @jerrysaltz pic.twitter.com/8wFXE7X3PG — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) January 20, 2021

Who's planning on rocking chucks and pearls tomorrow in honor of @KamalaHarris? Wrote about the #chucksandpearls trend and the significance of these signature accessories via my latest for @ForbesWomen. https://t.co/v4Bd1A1c5e — Erin Spencer (@erinspencer93) January 19, 2021

Also read

Kamala Harris victory speech: ‘My mother believed deeply in an America where this is possible’

Suraj Yengde: On Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day, a reflection on democracy in the US and India

Indian Americans find notable representation in US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition teams