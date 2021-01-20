Kamala Harris is all set to take over as the first woman Vice-President of the United States. A daughter of Jamaican-Indian immigrant parents, Harris’s election is historic in many aspects. She is not only the first woman to occupy the prestigious office but also the first woman of colour and the first woman of South Asian descent to become the Vice-President of the US.
And, with Biden saying that he expects to be a transitional president, Harris’ term as Vice-President puts her in prime position to eventually run for the top post.
Ahead of President Joe Biden and VP Harris’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for late Wednesday (Indian Standard Time), many people took to Twitter to express the feelings of pride and inspiration that have been instilled in them by Harris’s appointment. Here are some of them.
