India on Tuesday morning registered 32,906 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,09,07,282, since the pandemic broke out in January last year.

The toll climbed by 2,020 to 4,10,784. The sudden jump in the toll was because Madhya Pradesh added 1,478 backlog deaths from the second wave of the pandemic till June 30 to its existing record, reported The Indian Express. This took the Covid-19 toll fatality count in the state to 10,506 from 9,027 deaths reported till Sunday.

India’s active cases tally declined to 4,32,778, while the number of recoveries rose to 3,00,63,720. So far, India has administered 38,14,67,646 doses under its countrywide inoculation drive.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

On Monday, the Indian Medical Association cautioned the central and state governments that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic was inevitable and imminent. The doctors’ association said that “tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour” can wait as the entire population should follow Covid protocols for at least three more months.

The statement came as visuals have emerged from tourists spots, where visitors are seen flouting coronavirus norms. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged citizens to follow Covid-19 protocol while travelling.

Meanwhile, India’s immunisation drive against the coronavirus was hurt as several states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha complained about shortages of vaccine doses.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.72 crore people and killed over 40.38 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.