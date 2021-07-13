Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma, aged 66, died due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, Sharma played 37 Test matches and 42 One-Day Internationals in his career.

Former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma dies due to cardiac arrest: family sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2021

Sharma made his ODI debut in 1978 against Pakistan and went on to play a number of valuable knocks for India in the middle order.

He scored 1606 runs (two centuries) at an average of 33.45 in Test cricket, and 883 runs at an average of 28.48 in ODIs.

“Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family,” a former India teammate of Yashpal confirmed to PTI.

He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half century in the semi-final against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford remains unforgettable.

Sharma was also a national selector of the senior men;s team during the early part of 2000.