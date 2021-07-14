India on Wednesday morning recorded 38,792 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,09,46,074, since the pandemic broke out in January last year. This is a jump from Tuesday’s number of new cases, which was 32,906.

The toll climbed by 624 to 4,11,408.

India’s active cases tally were reported at 4,29,946 while the number of recoveries rose to 3,01,04,720. So far, India has administered 38,14,67,646 doses under its countrywide inoculation drive. Of these, 40,65,862 jabs were given on Tuesday alone.

The country’s recovery rate stood at 97.28% and mortality rate at 1.33%.

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that people must assimilate Covid-appropriate behaviour into their lives as the new normal. The government added that Indians were taking warnings about the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic casually and treating them like weather updates.

Source: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India from September, manufacturers of the shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said. The Russian agency said that they plan to produce 30 crore doses of the vaccine annually at facilities of the Serum Institute of India.

The Kerala government on Tuesday announced more relaxations on Covid-19 restrictions in the state after a review meeting by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reported The New Indian Express. Shops would now be allowed to operate till 8 pm, and banks could remain open for five days every week.

The toll from a fire that broke out in a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq’s Nasiryah city rose to 92, Reuters reported, citing health officials. Authorities have been accused of negligence.

The Australian government has announced a 14-day extension for coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions in Sydney, according to Reuters.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.74 crore people and killed over 40.43 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University