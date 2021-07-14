Union minister Piyush Goyal was on Wednesday appointed leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 19.

Goyal succeeds former Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, who was appointed the governor of Karnataka on July 6.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took to Twitter to congratulate Goyal’s new role. “He has been entrusted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji with key responsibility,” Joshi said. “Wishing him continued vigour in the service to the nation.”

Congratulations to @PiyushGoyal ji on being appointed the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha. He has been entrusted by PM @NarendraModi ji with key responsibility. Wishing him continued vigour in the service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/I1thSiPIKN — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 14, 2021

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and V Muraleedharan also extended their wishes to Goyal.

“Heartiest congratulations to Piyush Goyal ji on being appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha,” Rijiju said. “Wishing you all the success in leading the BJP in the upper house of parliament.”

Muraleedharan tweeted: “Many congratulations to Union minister and senior leader of BJP Piyush Goyal ji upon being chosen as the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha.”

Goyal has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2010. He was appointed as the Deputy Leader of the House in 2019. After a Cabinet reshuffle on July 7, Goyal was moved from the railways ministry to the textiles ministry.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 19 to August 13. The proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will commence from 11 am and continue till 6 pm.