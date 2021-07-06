Eight governors were appointed in a reshuffle on Tuesday, DD News reported. The development came amid reports of a Cabinet rearrangement, which has not been formally announced yet.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed the governor of Karnataka.

Apart from Gehlot’s appointment, Bandaru Dattatreya now will serve as the governor of Haryana. He was earlier helming the post in Himachal Pradesh, whose governor will now be Rajendra Vishwanath.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bais was appointed the Jharkhand governor. The governor of Mizoram will now be BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, Hari Babu Kambhampati.

PS Sreedharan Pillai was appointed the governor of Goa while Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named the governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Satyadev Narayan Arya appointed to the post of Tripura governor.