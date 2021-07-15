Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has written to the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, saying that Opposition MLAs are scared to enter the House in view of a ruckus that took place in March.

Yadav shared his letter to the Speaker on Wednesday, as the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is scheduled to begin on July 26.

On March 23, during the Budget Session of the Assembly, several Opposition MLAs were injured in a scuffle with the police inside the House. Chaos erupted after the Opposition moved a motion against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, empowering the Special Armed Police, earlier called the Bihar Military Police, to search and arrest without warrants.

Opposition MLAs stormed the well of the House, staged a protest and surrounded the chamber of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. A scuffle ensued with the police after they tried to evict the MLAs from the Assembly. The Bill was passed despite the chaos.

In a letter dated July 13, Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, said that he had written to the Speaker earlier as well to conduct an inquiry into the incident. He urged the Speaker to guarantee safety of Opposition MLAs and take action against those responsible for the incident in March.

“Our MLAs are now afraid to enter the House,” he wrote. “It is essential to take action against this heinous incident that took place in the temple of democracy. It is important to safeguard the dignity of democracy and parliamentary procedures.”

Meanwhile, the RJD has called for demonstrations against rise in prices of food and fuel across Bihar. In a separate tweet on Wednesday, Yadav said his party would hold protests at all blocks of the state on July 18 and at district headquarters the next day.