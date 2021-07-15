Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government was not yet planning to resume physical classes in schools, ANI reported.

“Going by international trends, the third wave [of coronavirus pandemic] will come,” he said, while speaking to reporters. “So we will not put children at risk till the vaccination of the whole population is completed.”

Several restrictions have been lifted in the national Capital over the past few weeks as daily cases in the city have remained low. On Thursday, 72 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while one patient died due to the infection, according to ANI. The positivity rate stood at 0.1%.

Since Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party government has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to open with 50% capacity for academic trainings and meetings. Stadiums and sports complexes in the city were allowed to reopen last week, but without spectators.

The Delhi Metro and public transport buses in the city are currently operating at 50% seating capacity, while all shops in markets and malls were allowed to open from June 14.

Meanwhile, a number of other states have allowed schools to reopen with some restrictions.

The Maharashtra government has allowed them to resume classes in areas where no active Covid-19 case has been reported for a month. Haryana will reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 from July 16 with physical distancing. In Puducherry too, colleges and schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 will begin on July 16. In Madhya Pradesh, schools for classes 11 and 12 will reopen with 50% capacity on July 26. Classes will be held four times a week, with two days each for two batches.