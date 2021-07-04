The Delhi government has allowed stadiums and sports complexes in the city to reopen from Monday without spectators as authorities eased the coronavirus-induced restrictions, PTI reported.

However, an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, schools and colleges will remain shut. Social, political, cultural, religious and other such gatherings will also be prohibited. This will continue till 5 am on July 12.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50% seating capacity, the order said.

“There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes,” the order added.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown between April 19 and May 30. Authorities eased restrictions in a phased manner from May 31 as daily coronavirus cases declined.

Delhi recorded 86 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 14,34,460. With five deaths, the toll rose to 24,988. The infection rate, which had touched 36% in the last week of April, has come down below 0.20% now.

Last week, the DDMA allowed gyms and yoga institutes to function at half their capacity. On June 7, markets, malls and the Delhi Metro services were allowed to operate with 50% capacity. From June 14, the 50% cap was removed for markets and malls.