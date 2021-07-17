The police in Haryana’s Sirsa district on Saturday deployed a huge force after farmer unions call for a protest against arrests in a sedition case, The Indian Express reported. Hundreds of farmers are expected to stage blockade outside the district police chief’s office.

On Thursday, the police had arrested five people in a case related to an alleged attack on the car of the Haryana deputy speaker during a farmers’ protest against the new agriculture laws. The police had booked over 100 people, most of them unidentified, with sedition, attempt to murder and other charges. Two farmer leaders – Harcharan Singh and Prahlad Singh – were also among those named in the First Information Report.

Farmer unions have criticised the police action in the matter, pointing out that even the Supreme Court recently called the sedition law a colonial one and questioned its need 75 years after the Independence.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader referred to the court’s observation and said that he was going to Sirsa. “Haryana Police is booking farmers with charges of sedition at a time when the Supreme Court is commenting on striking down the law,” Tikait tweeted in Hindi. “I will be there at the Sirsa panchayat today.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain said that they have made adequate deployments to stop protestors. “Over 10,000 personnel from across all districts of Haryana, Rapid Action Force and paramilitary forces have been deployed along with 30 checkpoints so that nobody disrupts law and order and attempts to break the law,” he told The Indian Express.

The FIR in the sedition case was registered on July 11. Earlier that day, farmers had staged protests at several events attended by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

In Sirsa, they allegedly pelted stones and smashed the windscreen of Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa’s car while he was coming out after attending a function at the Chaudhary Devi Lal University. The deputy speaker escaped unhurt in the incident, according to the police.

Protests against farm laws

Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi since November, demanding that the central government repeal the three laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies. The farmers have hunkered down with supplies that they say will last them for months, and have resolved to not leave until their demands are met.

Talks between farmers groups and the central government to resolve the protests came to a complete deadlock after farmers rejected the Centre’s offer to suspend the laws for two years. The last time both sides met was on January 22. Since then, most farmer leaders have said they were willing to speak to the government again.

The farmers fear the policies will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and would dismantle the minimum support price regime. The government, however, continues to claim that the three legislations are pro-farmer.