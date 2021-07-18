Twenty-two people were killed in Mumbai on Sunday as heavy rain lashed the city, The Indian Express reported.

In Chembur, 17 people were killed in a wall collapse. Three deaths took place in Vikhroli as several huts collapsed. One person died in a wall collapse in Bhandup, while another was electrocuted in Andheri West.

National Disaster Response Force teams joined the police and the fire brigade to carry out rescue operations. More people are feared trapped under the rubble and the operation is still underway, NDTV reported. The injured have been moved to hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai,” he tweeted. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incidents.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed in the incidents and said that the injured will be given free treatment.

Thackeray directed the NDRF, fire brigade, police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to coordinate in rescue operations and ensure that the injured get immediate treatment.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was deeply saddened by the deaths. “I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish them all success in the relief and rescue work,” he added.

मुंबई के चेंबूर और विक्रोली में भारी वर्षा के कारण हुए हादसों में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं तथा राहत व बचाव कार्य में पूर्ण सफलता की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 18, 2021

Heavy overnight rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai, PTI reported. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the city.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/1LpwYNVK0j — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

In Borivali east area, cars were swept away by the rainwater.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The incessant rain flooded railway tracks, leading to the suspension of services on both Central and Western Railway lines.