At least 15 people were killed in a wall collapse and landslip in two separate areas of Mumbai after heavy rainfall, The Hindu reported on Sunday.

In Chembur, the wall of a house collapsed at 1 am after a tree fell on it. Twelve people were killed in the incident. The other three deaths took place in Vikhroli after several huts collapsed.

National Disaster Response Force teams were at the sites to carry out rescue operations. More people are feared trapped under the rubble and the operation is still underway, NDTV reported. The injured have been moved to hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai,” he tweeted. “In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incidents.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2021

Heavy overnight rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai, PTI reported. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the city.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Daily commuters' movement affected as roads waterlogged, in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/1LpwYNVK0j — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

In Borivali east area, cars were swept away by the rainwater.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rainwater entered Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour this morning pic.twitter.com/7295IL0K5K — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The incessant rain flooded railway tracks, leading to the suspension of services on both Central and Western Railway lines.