The daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, was allegedly abducted and tortured by unknown assailants in Islamabad, the Afghan government said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday when Silsila Alikhil was on her way home. She was released after being held for several hours, and was put in medical care.

Alikhil, 26, was hit on the head and had rope marks on her legs and wrists, AP reported, citing a medical report. She might have broken several bones and X-rays were ordered to ascertain that.

The Afghan government said it was deeply concerned about the safety of diplomats, their families and staff members of its consular missions in Pakistan.

Afghanistan summoned Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, to register a formal complaint against the abduction.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explicitly called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions,” the Afghan government added.

Afghanistan urged Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the “full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions”.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government said law enforcement departments were trying to locate the accused. “Such incidents cannot and will not be tolerated,” it added. “Safety and security of diplomats and their families, is of paramount importance.”