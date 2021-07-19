Mumbai and its suburban areas will receive heavy to extremely heavy rain over a span of 24 hours starting from Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

“Possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph,” the weather department said.

At least 31 people were killed in Mumbai on Sunday after heavy rain hit the city.

Heavy overnight rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of Mumbai. Water supply was disrupted in most parts of the city on Sunday because the water treatment plant in the city’s Bhandup area was inundated.



In Chembur, 19 people were killed and five injured in a wall collapse, the city’s civic body said. Ten deaths took place in Vikhroli and one person was hurt as several huts collapsed. One person died in a wall collapse in Bhandup, while another was electrocuted in Andheri West.

Parts of Mumbai have been receiving heavy rain from Monday morning, causing waterlogging and congestion on roads that led to traffic jams, reported the Hindustan Times. Local train services, including on Central Main, Harbour and Trans Harbour Lines, were operating, a day after severe downpour disrupted road and rail traffic.

#MumbaiRains | Waterlogging due to heavy rain at Bhandup area in Mumbai



Amid rainfall in the city, the vaccination programme against the coronavirus would continue, but operations were expected to be hurt. Only two centres out of 51 in Thane were administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines to residents as the remaining facilities give out second doses, reported The Times of India.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation vaccination centres will be open between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday. The first and second shots of Covishield were being administered to those over 60 at the ESIS Hospital in Sector 5, Vashi, according to the newspaper.

Visuals shared on social media showed water-logging in Mumbai’s Mulund railway station, the inundated Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali and the flooded expressway to and from Pune.

The incessant heavy rain also disrupted traffic on the Konkan Railway route, the official Twitter account of the Konkan Railway tweeted. “...ingress of water/slush in Old Goa Tunnel between Karmali and Thivim station in Goa state of Karwar region,” it tweeted. “Trains are being regulated at various stations. Transshipment/Rescheduling is being planned.”