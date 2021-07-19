Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Prahlad Singh Patel and virologist Gagandeep Kang were among the names revealed on Monday as potential targets of surveillance using the Pegasus hacking software, The Wire reported.

The revelation came after a leaked list, featuring more than 50,000 phone numbers “concentrated in countries known to engage in surveillance of their citizens”, was accessed by Paris-based media nonprofit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, which shared it with 17 news organisations as part of the Pegasus Project. The Pegasus spyware can access all data on a target’s device.

The list also contained numbers of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, former Election Commissioner of India Ashok Lavasa and an ex-Supreme Court staffer who accused former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment.

At least two mobile phone numbers used by Gandhi were selected as a potential surveillance target, The Wire reported. Five of his friends, who have no role in politics, were also in the database.

Gandhi’s numbers, which he has since given up, appear to have been selected for surveillance from mid-2018 to mid-2019, when the General Elections were held in India. His phones were not forensically examined.

Earlier on Monday, Vaishnaw defended the Modi government in Parliament. He claimed that illegal surveillance was not possible in India.

“The press reports appeared a day before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament,” he added. “This cannot be a coincidence.”

Eighteen phone numbers within the close circle of Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel also featured in the leaked database.

Pegasus project

On Sunday, The Wire revealed the names of dozens of journalists and activists on the list, including its own founder-editors Siddharth Vardarajan and MK Venu, The Hindu’s Vijaita Singh, the Hindustan Times’ Shishir Gupta, as well as scholars and activists on the Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners and relatives, lawyers and friends of those arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and the accused themselves.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli surveillance company NSO Group dismissed al about surveillance on Indian ministers, Opposition politicians, and journalists, saying that they were “full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories”. It added that it was considering to file a defamation lawsuit.

A government statement on Sunday failed to categorically address questions of whether any Indian agencies had used the spyware. Instead, it said that “there has been no unauthorised interception” and that “the allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever”.