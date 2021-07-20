India on Tuesday recorded 30,093 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as the country’s tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year rose to 3,11,74,322. The number was 21.14% fewer than Monday’s tally of 38,164 cases.

The daily case count is the lowest since March 17, when the country registered 28,903 new cases.

The toll went up to 41,44,82, as 374 more patients died due to the infection since the last count. The number of active cases in India stood at 4,06,130 while the count of recoveries reached 3,03,53,710.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The United States on Monday eased its recommended level of travel restrictions to India, an advisory from the country’s state department showed. The US now has now designated a Level 3 travel advisory for India, which refers to “reconsider travel”. Earlier, India was on the Level 4 list, which meant “do not travel”.

Closer home, coronavirus cases in Sikkim raised an alarm as 97 of the 98 samples it sent for genome testing, showed the presence of the more virulent Delta variant of the infection, News18 reported.

Meanwhile, multiple states have issued fresh guidelines on Covid-19 restrictions ahead of the festival of Bakrid on July 21. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday restricting gatherings to only 50 people at any place to celebrate the festival, PTI reported. The Assam government has disallowed any public congregation.

The Kerala government had lifted Covid-19 restrictions for three days ahead of the festival. But on Monday, the Supreme Court asked the state government to file its reply on a plea against the relaxation.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected more than 19.08 crore people and killed over 40.95 lakh in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.