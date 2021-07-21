The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that the central government had blocked the Delhi government’s efforts to assess deaths due to oxygen shortages during the second wave of the coronavirus.

The Delhi government was responding to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that states did not specifically report any deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Mandaviya’s statement led to outrage from several people, including opposition leaders and social media users, as India struggled with a grave oxygen crisis in the second wave of the pandemic. The shortages of the life-saving gas forced families and friends of patients to plead for help on social media. Hospitals sent out SOS messages as their oxygen stocks ran dangerously low.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that oxygen shortage led to many deaths across the country, including in the Capital. “They [Centre] will soon say there was no Covid-19,” he told ANI. “If there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen, then why were hospitals going to the high court for shortages? This is completely false.”

He added that the Delhi government had formed a committee to assess deaths due to the lack of oxygen so that compensation could be provided. But it was stopped by the Centre through the lieutenant governor, Jain said. “The Centre is rubbing salt on wounds,” he added. “We’ll appeal the LG to allow us to run the committee.”

They (Centre) will soon say there was no COVID-19. If there were no deaths due to lack of oxygen, then why were hospitals going to High Court for shortages? This is completely false: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Centre saying 'no deaths due to lack of oxygen'

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday that the Centre was trying to conceal its own mismanagement. “We saw people gasping for breath outside hospitals in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states,” Chadha said.

This is an attempt to conceal their Oxygen Mismanagement- @raghav_chadha

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused the Centre of lying and said that a case should be filed against it, The Times of India reported. “I am speechless. What would have happened to the families of those who lost their loved ones to oxygen shortage after hearing this statement,” he asked.

Telugu Desam Party spokesperson K Pattabhiram said that at least 30 people died in Andhra Pradesh due to the lack of oxygen, ANI reported. “More than 30 deaths were reported in one single incident in Ruia hospital in Tirupati,” he said. “Covid-19 patients died due to lack of oxygen in Vizianagaram, Kurnool and many other towns and cities in Andhra Pradesh because of the inefficiency of the central government in supplying oxygen on time to hospitals.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Centre for its statement. “The shortage was not just of oxygen, but also of sensitivity and truth,” he said. “It was true then, and it is true now as well.”

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2021

On Tuesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was responding in the Rajya Sabha to questions from Congress MP KC Venugopal on whether it was true that many Covid patients died on roads and hospitals due to shortages of oxygen. Venugopal also asked what steps the government had taken to ensure there would be no scarcity of the life-saving gas during the imminent third wave of infections.

Mandaviya said: “Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by Union Health Ministry to all states/UTs [Union territories]. Accordingly, all states/UTs report cases and deaths to Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states/UTs.”

But the Centre had never asked states to compile deaths due to oxygen shortages, according to The Telegraph.

The Union minister also told Parliament that if there was any underreporting of Covid-19 deaths, it was the responsibility of states and not the Union government.

The Congress accused Mandaviya of misleading the Rajya Sabha with his claim. “Government has given a reply today that nobody in the country died due to a shortage of oxygen,” Venugopal said. “In every state we saw how many patients died due to lack of oxygen. We know. We will move a privilege motion against that minister.”

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said: “We all know that due to lack of oxygen many hospitals refused to admit patients and many [Covid patients] died. If they say so, then it’s the first government that neither listens to nor sees. People should teach a lesson to them.”

Oxygen crisis

During the second wave of Covid-19, states experienced crippling shortages of oxygen, hospital beds, medical supplies and vaccines. At the peak of the wave in May, more than 4 lakh cases and thousands of deaths were being reported daily in the country.

Shortages of oxygen had forced families and friends of patients to plead for help on social media. Hospitals sent out SOS messages and even approached courts as their oxygen stocks ran dangerously low.

On May 1, at least 12 patients died at Batra Hospital in Delhi after the facility fell short of oxygen. The hospital had confirmed that the deaths had taken place because of lack of oxygen.

On April 23, at least 20 patients under critical care died at Jaipur Golden Hospital in North West Delhi. The hospital cited a dip in oxygen pressure and approached the High Court to seek help in maintaining continuous supply.

In Karnataka’s Chamarajnagar, 24 patients died after a district hospital ran out of oxygen on May 2, though authorities insisted that not all deaths could be ascribed to the shortage. The Allahabad High Court on May 4 said that deaths of patients in hospitals due to a lack of oxygen “is a criminal act and not less than a genocide” by authorities.

The country’s oxygen crisis could have been partly diffused had India utilised the past year to create localised solutions in the form of small-scale oxygen generation plants within hospitals on a war footing.

It takes just four to six weeks to install a Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen generator at a hospital, said industry players and government officials. The average cost comes to just Rs 1.25 crore, based on the Centre’s outlay of Rs 201 crore for 162 oxygen plants.

But an investigation by Scroll.in showed that the central government took eight months to float a tender, and six months later, PSA oxygen plants were operational in only five of the 60 hospitals we called. Hours after the report was published, the health ministry admitted only 33 of the 162 PSA oxygen plants it had commissioned had been installed.