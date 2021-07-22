Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas has led to massive flooding in Maharashtra’s Chiplun city.

Residents of the city sought help from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Twitter, to relocate to safer places. Some even compared the situation to the catastrophic floods in Mumbai in 2005, in which at least 450 people had died.

Images and videos showed cars and buildings submerged in water. “Alarming water level in Chiplun,” a resident wrote on Twitter. “It has risen almost up to first floors. People stuck in their houses...Please send help.”

Almost hitting the roof now. Floating refrigerator on the right.

No sign of any help from authorities. No boats. Number of people must have been trapped in lower lying areas. Chiplun, right now. @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/XHMipipqpy — Vikram Ghanekar MS MRCSEd (@vikramghanekar) July 22, 2021

Incessant rain in Mumbai

In Mumbai, rain hampered long distance and local train services on Thursday, PTI reported. Since Sunday, the city has been battered by rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning for Mumbai, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. “For July 21, we had already indicated chances of very heavy rainfall with orange alert,” a meteorologist with the IMD in Mumbai told the Hindustan Times. “This has been upgraded to red alert, indicating chances of extremely heavy rain, keeping in mind the synoptic situation.”

A red alert is issued to ask district authorities to “take action”, an orange alert to “stay prepared”, while yellow alert asks them to “be aware”.

Officials said the rainfall record may cross the 2,000 millimetres in the next 24 hours in the financial capital. Last year, the city had recorded 1,469 mm of rain in July during the monsoon.

#MumbaiRains | Low lying areas flooded after overnight rain; Mumbai set to surpass its seasonal average rainfall pic.twitter.com/G77tzEiEKU — NDTV (@ndtv) July 22, 2021

The suburban train services of the Central Railway were being operated only up to Titwala and Ambernath stations in Thane district from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai since Wednesday night. Central Railway’s Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said operations were suspended after tracks were washed out, boulders crashed and mudslides occurred at multiple locations due to the heavy overnight rain.

At 12.20 pm, the Central Railway suspended operations between Ambernath and Lonavala section due to flooding near Vangani station, located about 90 km from Mumbai. Officials told PTI that boulders also fell in the Khandala Ghat section.

Sutar said that efforts were underway to restore movement of trains in both the sections. “Special boulder trains, various machines, and labourers are working at the damaged spots,” he added.

Meanwhile, local train services on the Western Railway route resumed after being hit briefly due to “track changing point failure” in Mumbai’s Churchgate.