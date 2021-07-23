Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session, reported PTI. This came a day after he snatched and tore the statement being read out by Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus scandal.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion for Sen’s suspension as soon as the House convened. The motion was passed by a voice vote and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu asked Sen to leave the House.

The TMC members objected to the manner in which the motion was introduced without listing it in the day’s business.

On Thursday, the situation was tense in the Rajya Sabha as the Opposition and the government engaged in heated exchanges. As soon as Vaishnaw rose to speak on reports alleging that the Pegasus spyware could have been used to snoop on Opposition leaders, activists and journalists, Sen snatched his papers and tore them.