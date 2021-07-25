Rescuers in Maharashtra on Sunday waded through mud and debris to search for survivors as the toll due to torrential rain rose above 100, PTI reported. As many as 1,35,313 people have been evacuated from flood-hit areas, the state government said.

Raigad, Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara are among the other worst-hit districts due to heavy rainfall.

“The search operation for those missing has begun since morning,” Satara Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal told PTI. “Since last [Saturday] evening, there is relief due to less or no rain which will help in speeding up the search operation.”

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 34 teams for relief and rescue operations in the areas that have been severely hit. In addition to this, rescue teams from the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force have been working to evacuate people.

In Sangli district, the Krishna river at Irwin bridge was flowing at 54.5 feet, as against the danger mark of 45 feet, according to the local administration.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Chiplun city in Ratnagiri district to take stock of the situation.

“A financial review of the flood damage in the state will be carried out in a couple of days but now the district collectors concerned have been directed to immediately provide food, medicine, clothes and other necessities to the flood victims,” the Chief Minister’s Office said, reported ANI.

#WATCH Team of National Disaster Response Force rescues villagers in Walwa tehsil of Sangli district as water from the overflowing Krishna river enters the nearby villages in the area#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/AWJ3TZZDlF — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Union minister Narayan Rane and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis went to Taliye village in Mahad, where a landslide had buried homes. Forty-two bodies have been recovered from the site.

“As per villagers, 30 to 40 more bodies are trapped under the debris,” National Disaster Response Force Inspector Rajesh Yewale told ANI.

On Saturday, the state government had said that Chiplun and Khed towns in Ratnagiri were completely inundated as water was discharged from dams. It also said that the cellphone network has been disrupted in several parts and many areas of the district had no electricity.

Torrential rainfall also caused the worst floods in decades in Goa. The water supply in several areas of Goa, including the capital Panaji, was disrupted and more than 1,000 houses were damaged. In the southern state of Telangana, heavy rain led to flooding in the state capital of Hyderabad and other low-lying areas.

Extreme weather has hit several parts of the world in last few weeks, with flooding in Europe, heavy rainfall in China and heatwaves in North America raising concerns about climate change.