The number of Zika virus cases in Kerala rose to 48 on Sunday as two more people tested positive for the infection, ANI reported, quoting Health Minister Veena George.

Both the cases were reported from the capital Thiruvananthapuram, according to PTI. One patient is 27-year-old, while the other is 37. Their tests were done at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College’s virology lab.

The patients are in stable condition, PTI reported, citing a statement from the Kerala government.

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, as per the World Health Organization. It can also be sexually transmitted. Symptoms of the infection include fever, rashes, headache and joint pain.

At present, Kerala has four active Zika virus cases, The Hindu reported. The rest of the patients, including five pregnant women, have recovered and tested negative for the infection. All of Kerala’s Zika virus cases, except two, have been reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

This comes at a time when Kerala is also struggling to control the spread of Covid-19. On Sunday, the state reported 17,466 new cases, pushing the total number of infections since January last year to 32,71,530. Kerala’s positivity rate stood at 12.3%. Its toll rose to 16,035 with 66 more deaths.