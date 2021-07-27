A Mumbai court on Tuesday sent businessman Raj Kundra to 14 days of judicial custody in a case related to making pornographic video clips and sharing them through mobile apps, Bar and Bench reported.

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 for allegedly being the “key conspirator” in the case.

A metropolitan magistrate had on July 23 remanded Kundra to police custody till July 27. On Tuesday, the prosecution sought the extension of police remand by seven days, but the magistrate granted judicial custody for 14 days instead.

Kundra also moved the court for bail. His plea will be heard on Wednesday.

The case against Kundra

The Mumbai police have booked Kundra under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. The FIR also invokes sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, which deal with the transmission of sexually explicit material.

The police have alleged that Kundra owned Hotshots, a video streaming app that created pornographic content. He later allegedly sold the app to his relative, Pradeep Bakshi, who lives in the United Kingdom.

The police said that women were coerced into making the pornographic clips with promises of acting roles.

Last week, the businessman had also moved the Bombay High Court challenging the order remanding him to police custody. Kundra has argued in the petition that his arrest was illegal as he was not given a notice to appear before the police first. He has also contended that the videos mentioned in the case were not pornographic, as they did not explicitly show sexual acts.

The High Court on Tuesday declined any interim relief to Kundra, News18 reported. However, it directed the investigating officer to remain present in court on the next hearing, which is slated for Thursday at 2.30 pm.