The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced that Basavaraj Bommai will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, a day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down from the post, ANI reported.

Central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy announced the decision after the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru. Central observers are those who convey the party leadership’s view to the MLAs before they elect their new leader, according to NDTV.

Bommai, who was the home minister in Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, is considered close to the former chief minister, The News Minute reported. The 61-year-old is the son of former Chief Minister and Union minister SR Bommai. Before this, he had served as a minister of water resources and minister of cooperation.

BJP MLAs in Karnataka had criticised Yediyurappa over a host of matters, including project approvals and the alleged interference of his son BS Vijayendra.