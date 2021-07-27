Five Uttar Pradesh police officers were booked after a man in Baghpat district allegedly killed himself fearing arrest, The Quint reported. Eleven policemen from the Binauli police station, including the five who have been named in a FIR, have been removed from duty.

The incident took place on Monday after Akshay, the son of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh functionary, got involved in a brawl with policemen at a Covid-19 vaccination centre.

In a video of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media, two policemen can be seen beating up Akshay. His father said the police personnel raided and ransacked their home after the incident and assaulted other members of the family.

In UP's Baghpat, Akshay, son of a local RSS functionary, allegedly committed suicide following brawl with police at a vaccination centre. Family alleged police later raided and ransacked their house, assaulted family members. Akshay's body was found hanging from a tree. pic.twitter.com/h2KW6sUyp2 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 27, 2021

Akshay killed hanged himself from a tree as he feared arrest and harassment by the police, his father said, according to The Quint.

On Tuesday, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh confirmed the incident and said that Akshay’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination. The five police officers, including an inspector and a senior station inspector, have been charged with abetment to suicide and other IPC sections.